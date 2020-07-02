STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I know the value of opportunity: Singer Vishal Mishra

The singer is known for belting out hits like 'Kaise hua' in 'Kabir Singh', 'Selfish' in 'Race 3', 'Muskurayega India' and his latest Punjabi song 'Kithe' among others.

Published: 02nd July 2020 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2020 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Singer Vishal Mishra

Singer Vishal Mishra (Photo| IANS)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Known for belting out hits like 'Kaise hua' in 'Kabir Singh', 'Selfish' in 'Race 3', 'Muskurayega India' and his latest Punjabi song 'Kithe' among others, singer Vishal Mishra wants to support new artistes because he knows the value of an opportunity.

"It is my goal to make sure to extend whatever love and whatever god has given me, I have to extend it to people. I know the value of an opportunity, I have come from a very small town and it's just beautiful that god has been kind. I want to extend my support, I hope I find people and work with them," Mishra told IANS.

He added: "I always feel magic shouldn't be stopped because of lack of amenities, and I would like to support people who have that magic." Talking about his latest song "Kithe", Mishra calls it special as he has composed, sung and produced the number.

"It's (also) special because it's my first song that I am doing in Punjabi. A fullfledged Punjabi song is an unknown territory I am entering into. It's the melody I love and the words are beautiful, I am trying to maintain the hybrid sound that I have been trying to crack in 'Qarib Qarib Singlle', 'Kaise Hua', 'Manjha' to all the songs I have done."

He says it's about finding the balance "between western and Indian music".

He seems to be ruling the charts with romantic songs but does Mishra plan to explore any other genres in music? "People have been kind and love everything that I have released. It's not just romantic music, I am glad people love that side of me, I have explored a lot of genres. 'Saandh Ki Aankh' is an example of all folk art -- I tried to do something that suited someone who is 65-70 years old as the lead of the film. It was difficult and had a different sound scape. 'Kabir Singh' was rock ballet," he said.

"I hope people continue to shower love on all the genres I do," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vishal Mishra Kaise hua Race 3 Kabir Singh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19 respiratory droplets can travel up to 13 feet: Researchers
AYUSH Ministry okays sale of Coronil as immunity booster 
Well-fitted homemade masks with multiple layers of quilting fabric have proved to reduce the number of droplets significantly
Two layers of quilting cotton mask most effective
For representational purposes
Covid-19 may infect patients’ heart cells, say researchers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(Left) The Boiler blast site, (Right) One of the workers leaving the boiler blast site
Boiler blast at Tamil Nadu's NLC power plant in Neyveli kills six, injures 16
Dharavi (Photo | AFP)
How Mumbai's Dharavi successfully controlled COVID-19 infection
Gallery
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
Solders of Indian Armed Forces were seen marching with units of Russia's other allies during the traditional massive Red Square military parade in Moscow, which was delayed by more than a month because of the invisible enemy of coronavirus. (Photo | AP)
Indian Army, Chinese PLA join ranks as 'Red Army' takes out COVID-delayed victory parade in Moscow
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp