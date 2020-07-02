STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case: Police to record Sanjay Leela Bhansali's statement on July 6

The 'Padmaavat' director had offered films to the  but could not work with him apparently due to date issues.

Published: 02nd July 2020 06:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2020 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (L) and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput (L) and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The statement of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be recorded on Monday in connection with the suicide case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said on Friday. Bhansali had offered films to Rajput but could not work with him apparently due to date issues.

Rajput (34) was found hanging at his suburban Bandra residence on June 14. The Bandra police have summoned the ace Bollywood director and he will join the investigation on Monday, when his statement will be recorded, the official added.

The police, who are probing angle of possible professional rivalry in the case, will enquire about reasons behind the actor's depression.

Bhansali had offered films to Rajput, but due to date issues, things did not work out between them as the actor had signed a contract with a big production house. The police will try to understand the circumstances in which the rising star of Bollywood killed himself, the official said.

The police have so far recorded statements of 29 people, including Rajput's family members, his close friends like actor Rhea Chakraborty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, Yash Raj Films casting director Shanoo Sharma and actor Sanjana Sanghi, who was the actor's co-star in her debut film 'Dil Bechara'.

Rajput, who had started his acting career from TV, starred in films such as 'Shuddh Desi Romance', 'Raabta', 'Chhichhore', 'Kedarnath' and 'Sonchiriya'. But his most prominent role came as popular cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the biopic "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput suicide Sushant Singh Rajput death Sanjay Leela Bhansali
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS) (Photo |
Delhi sees significant dip in Covid-19 positivity rate in last 10 days
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
70-year-old infected mom kicked out of home in Andhra Pradesh
The crocodile being hung by villagers in Kaladapalli. (Photo| EPS)
Odisha villagers hang crocodile, throw dinner party of its meat
Emami Group chairperson RS Agarwal (Photo | PTI)
Emami fumes after HUL changes men's fairness cream to 'Glow & Handsome'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp