Ek Umeed: Senior artists in Delhi pay tribute to COVID-19 warriors

Senior artistes from different classical music genres have paid their tributes to frontline corona warriors in the form of a video. Titled Ek Umeed, the video has a line-up includes eminent artistes Padma Vibhushan Pt Birju Maharaj, Padma Bhushan Dr Saroja Vaidyanathan, Padma Bhushan Dr Uma Sharma, Padamshree Bharti Shivaji, Kathak exponents Nalini and Kamalini Asthana, and numerous Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees.

Written by Ashok Jamnani, the video was conceptualised by Kathak exponents Dr Rekha Mehra (Founder, Urvashi Dance, Music, Art and Culture Society) and Rani Khanam (Founder, Aamad Dane Centre).



The Ministry of Culture, Government of India and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations have extended their support to the video dedicated to healthcare workers, the armed forces personnel, cops, drivers, delivery personnel, essential service personnel, and other unsung heroes who continue to serve the nation in this ongoing pandemic.

Talking about the video, Dr Mehra says, “During the lockdown, all events came to halt and we were clueless of what lies ahead. We were constantly watching the dedication of corona warriors to fight COVID.



It was then that this idea came to my mind, to create hope in the artiste community and also express gratitude. I discussed it with Rani Khanam ji. She liked the idea, and we both reached out to all the seniors. They were very positive about it. That’s how we created this video.

We are glad that the Ministry of Culture really appreciated it and also shared it on their social media handles.” “The corona warriors are silently working, fighting against all odds and saving people. I salute their grit and determination,” puts in Khanam.



“It is a great initiative by senior artistes. It’s not just a tribute to front line workers, but a bid to light a candle of hope in these difficult times,” said Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President ICCR, Member of Parliament.