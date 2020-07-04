STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Ek Umeed: Senior artists in Delhi pay tribute to COVID-19 warriors

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations have extended their support to the video dedicated to healthcare workers.

Published: 04th July 2020 08:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 08:09 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, COVID 19, corona warriors

A cyclist paddles infront of a graffiti which is dedicated to corona warriors in New Delhi. (File Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By Express News Service

Senior artistes from different classical music genres have paid their tributes to frontline corona warriors in the form of a video. Titled Ek Umeed, the video has a line-up includes eminent artistes Padma Vibhushan Pt Birju Maharaj, Padma Bhushan Dr Saroja Vaidyanathan, Padma Bhushan Dr Uma Sharma, Padamshree Bharti Shivaji, Kathak exponents Nalini and Kamalini Asthana, and numerous Sangeet Natak Akademi awardees.

Written by Ashok Jamnani, the video was conceptualised by Kathak exponents Dr Rekha Mehra (Founder, Urvashi Dance, Music, Art and Culture Society) and Rani Khanam (Founder, Aamad Dane Centre).

The Ministry of Culture, Government of India and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations have extended their support to the video dedicated to healthcare workers, the armed forces personnel, cops, drivers, delivery personnel, essential service personnel, and other unsung heroes who continue to serve the nation in this ongoing pandemic.

Talking about the video, Dr Mehra says, “During the lockdown, all events came to halt and we were clueless of what lies ahead. We were constantly watching the dedication of corona warriors to fight COVID.

It was then that this idea came to my mind, to create hope in the artiste community and also express gratitude. I discussed it with Rani Khanam ji. She liked the idea, and  we both reached out to all the seniors. They were very positive about it. That’s how we created this video.

We are glad that the Ministry of Culture really appreciated it and also shared it on their social media handles.” “The corona warriors are silently working, fighting against all odds and saving people. I salute their grit and determination,” puts in Khanam.

“It is a great initiative by senior artistes. It’s not just a tribute to front line workers, but a bid to light a candle of hope in these difficult times,” said Dr Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, President ICCR, Member of Parliament.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 Warriors covid warriors
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp