STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I have never aimed to be at the top: Adil Hussain

On nepotism Adil said that  if someone does not have merit and they are being pushed for certain advantages because they are from certain family, then that is nepotism.

Published: 04th July 2020 01:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Adil Hussain

Bollywood actor Adil Hussain (File photo| Albin Mathew, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Critically acclaimed actor Adil Hussain has been part of many successful movies, including Ang Lee's international hit "Life Of Pi", but he says he has never aimed to be at the top.

"Acting is all about embodying another personality and portraying it in front of a camera. If one focuses on the craft and goes deeper into the understanding the art of acting, the byproducts are inspirational. I have never aimed to be at the top but have always aimed to act well instead," said Adil, who has featured in Bollywood movies like "English Vinglish", "Lootera" and "Good Newwz".

On nepotism in Bollywood, Adil said: "It exists in every sphere of life, so does in Bollywood. If someone does not have merit and they are being pushed for certain advantages because they are from certain family then that is nepotism. In India we do not have the structure in place for the casting of a particular character unlike west which leads to nepotism to an extent."

He was part of an interactive session by FLO, the Women's Wing of FICCI.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Adil Hussain Life Of Pi English Vinglish
India Matters
A COVID-19 patient being taken to a hospital at Fancy bazaar area in Guwahati Friday July 3 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi institute claims to 'cure' Covid through cosmic sound therapy
For representational purposes
Ayurveda for Covid patients? Clinical trials show positive results
Staff members dispose of PPE kit waste in LNJP Hospital. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
PPE, masks, gloves: Covid-19 waste leads to environmental problem
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
World Health Organisation (File Photo | AP)
About 20% of COVID-19 patients develop 'severe disease': WHO
Kaamegowda, who built 16 ponds, with his sheep at Kundinibetta Hill | SHRIRAM BN
Who is Karnataka's 'Lake Man', the one PM Modi mentioned on 'Mann ki Baat'?
Gallery
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy and born-actor we miss
Lionel Messi chipped in a penalty to reach the astonishing milestone of 700 goals at Camp Nou on Tuesday against Atletico Madrid, becoming the only active player after Cristiano Ronaldo to do so. (Photo | AP)
GOAT debate: As Lionel Messi joins Cristiano Ronaldo in 700 goal-club, here is everything you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp