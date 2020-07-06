STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Audiences are in for a real surprise with 'Jersey': Garima and Siddharth

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the upcoming film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu sports drama starring Nani.

Shahid Kapoor

Actor Shahid Kapoor (File photo| AFP)

By Shilajit Mitra
Express News Service

Screenwriters Siddharth and Garima have kept busy during the lockdown. While self-motivation has been low (they recently lost their friend, Sushant Singh Rajput), the duo has managed to complete two bound scripts and brainstorm about a couple of others. Additionally, the writers are gearing up for their directorial debut, Dukaan. The film, based on surrogacy, was expected to go on floors soon but has been impacted by the lockdown. With the situation slowly limping back to normalcy, the makers have resumed work on the casting process.

“It’s our most researched subject till date,” the writing duo behind films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha shared. “We have done multiple trips to Anand, Gujarat. We wanted to get a hang of the world there, to understand the socio-economic strata of the women who choose to become a surrogate mother via commercial surrogacy.” The script of Dukaan has been in the process for four years. The writer-directors have also extensively researched the film’s music, which is inspired by the Navratri season and plays a major part in the script.

“It’s been a long journey but we feel that a subject which has never been portrayed correctly in cinema, needs that time. In fact, the dukaan (business) of surrogacy has never been explored in cinema. It’s a journey film, of the central character, with commercial surrogacy as a backdrop.” Besides Dukaan, the duo has announced another film on honour killings in Uttar Pradesh. The romantic drama is titled Saale Aashiq and has been greenlit by the studios. “Honor killings in India have seen a 700% rise in the last few years,” they said. “It needs to end. It’s an action love story which explores the real-life issues faced by the ‘lovers’ of the country. It also raises a question on the term honour killing itself.” Siddharth and Garima have also penned the dialogues of Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey.

Directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the upcoming film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu sports drama starring Nani. The duo had previously collaborated with Shahid on Kabir Singh (dialogues) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (screenplay). “Adapting a film based in the South to the North-Indian milieu is something we have already done with Kabir Singh,” they said. “It’s important to understand the core of the film to adapt it, change the world and hence, secure the reach.

We feel the audience will connect to the new world of Jersey and is in for a surprise.” Up ahead, the writers have done a script for Jay Productions, to be directed by RS Prasanna. The film is presently in the casting stage. “It’s a slice of life film based on a bizarre real-life story.” And then, there’s a crossover project, produced by an LA-based production house and inspired by events in Elvis Presley’s life. It will be followed by a humour script for Akshay Kumar. “There’s another script which is based on a global crisis, relevant to India too. It’s a concept that’s been with us for the longest time and we feel now is the right time for it.”

