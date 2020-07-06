STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Dil Bechara' trailer out: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film leaves viewers teary-eyed

Netizens have already showered praise on the trailer of 'The fault in our stars' Hindi adaptation. In less than half-an-hour, the trailer has garnered more than two lakh views on YouTube. 

Published: 06th July 2020 05:00 PM

A still from the trailer of Dil Bechara.

A still from the trailer of Dil Bechara. (Photo | Twitter)

By Online Desk

The trailer of 'Dil Bechara' starring late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in lead roles, was released today. The film is set to premier on Disney Plus Hotstar on July 24. 

The casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut will leave viewers teary eyed, especially from what we know of the Hollywood adaptation of the John Green book, "The fault in our stars".

The film has been much awaited by fans off late who are excited to watch Sushant on screen for one last time.

Actor Saif Ali Khan makes a special appearance in the movie.

The flick was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the COVID-induced lockdown. 

Netizens have already showered praise on the trailer. In less than half-an-hour, the trailer has garnered more than two lakh views on YouTube. 

WATCH HERE

Mukesh Chhabra tweeted the trailer with a sweet note,  in which he urged people to watch it with "Family, friends, girlfriend, boyfriend, loved ones" so that they can "celebrate a life that lived and will forever be in our hearts." 

The casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra had earlier revealed that the late actor agreed to be a part of his debut directorial "Dil Bechara" without even reading the script.

He added, that the actor would "always help (him) improve the scene.."

"He used to read with me and if at any point he felt that creatively the scene could be improved he used to always let me know. We used to sit together and discuss at length."

The film will see Saif Ali Khan in a cameo. Composer AR Rahman and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya have collaborated to create music for the project.

Dil Bechara will be the last one from Sushant Singh Rajput who had earlier given us M S Dhoni, Kai Po Che, Chhichhore among other hits. 

His co-star in the film, Sanjana Sanghi also wrote on Twitter about how much she missed him, "We miss you so much Sushant. Thank you, for your love." 

Disney Plus Hotstar will screen the movie on its platform for free as a tribute to the late actor. 

(With inputs from PTI)

