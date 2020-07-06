STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Family of Sushant Singh Rajput's manager Disha Salian requests to stop rumours

Over the past few days, the internet has been abuzz with rumours surrounding Disha.

Former manager to Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian.

MUMBAI: The family of late Disha Salian, the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former manager, has issued a statement reacting to the rumours on social media surrounding her.

The statement reads: "Dear all, Whoever is reading this, you may or may not be knowing us and Disha in person. But we all have one thing in common. We all are humans and have the ability to feel. Thus we hope you all understand our pain.

"We lost someone we loved. The loss is too deep and grave to be processed. It's a difficult situation for us as we are still trying to come to terms with her demise. But at the same time, what's more upsetting are the several unnecessary rumours, conspiracy theories and speculations that are not just fake but are also hampering the wellbeing of her parents and close ones.

"While we continue to grieve our loss, we have only one request to everyone. Kindly help us heal by not encouraging, entertaining or spreading the fake rumours and news circulating around on social media by people who clearly have turned insensitive and are trying to take advantage of someone's death for their own vested interests.

"Disha was someone's daughter, someone's sister and someone's friend. You all have someone who is fulfilling these roles in your lives. Look at them and tell us, how would you be feeling if same would be happening to your dear ones.

"Empathy is the basic quality that makes us human. So let's be human first. Please let her Rest in Peace and let's spread kindness. - Salian Family & Friends."

The celebrity manager passed away in Mumbai on June 8. She reportedly died by suicide by jumping off the 14th floor of her apartment in Malad.

