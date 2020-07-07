Akshay Kumar's film Bellbottom adds Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta to cast

By Express News Service

Akshay Kumar-starrer Bellbottom will begin shooting in August in the UK. Besides Akshay and Vaani Kapoor, actors Huma Qureshi and Lara Dutta have joined the cast. It will be the first Bollywood film to commence shooting in a foreign location post the lockdown. Bellbottom is an espionage thriller set in the ‘80s. The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and co-produced by Jackky Bhagnani. The makers have laid down a thorough precautionary plan to take their artists on floors.

“We wanted Bellbottom to take shape the best way possible, but at the same time keeping the safety of the crew as our top priority,” Jackky shared. “All our activities will be minutely monitored to make sure no one is at risk and we’re following all the issued guidelines. The cast and crew are on board and offering full cooperation.”

On starting the shoot for the film, Akshay said, “We are glad to be able to start shooting for Bellbottom after the long lockdown. The team has made special plans and taken precautions keeping the current situation in mind. I am looking forward to the industry to begin doing what it does best and entertain the audiences again.”Bellbottom is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh. The film is set to release on April 2, 2021.