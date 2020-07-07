Sanjay Leela Bhansali was planning to take Sushant Singh Rajput in four of his films: Police

By ANI

MUMBAI: A day after director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement at Bandra Police Station in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case, Abhishek Trimukhe, DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police said that Bhansali was planning to take the actor in four of his films.

"Sanjay Leela Bhansali was planning to take Sushant in four of his films. But due to unavailability of dates the films had other actors," Trimukhe said.

The Bandra police, who are probing professional rivalry angle in the case of Rajput's death, recorded the statement of Bhansali on Monday.

He further informed that police has taken in custody CCTV recordings of the building where Sushant was staying.

"No CCTVs installed in Sushant's house. Forensic reports are awaited," he stated.

"Mumbai Police is investigating into all important details about this case. Mumbai Police is awaiting response from Nodal of Twitter, about the alleged tweets circulated on social media from SSR handle," Trimukhe added.

Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence earlier in June.

The police are probing why Rajput was not able to do films with Bhansali and are examining his contracts with other production houses.

All important details in the case are being investigated, the official said, adding that the police have so far recorded statements of 34 people, including Rajput's family members, close friends and colleagues.

The police earlier sent viscera from the actor's body, and the gown which he allegedly used to hang himself for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina.

The forensic lab report is awaited, the official said.

(With PTI Inputs)