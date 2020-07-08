Sanjay Mishra's Bahut Hua Sammaan to see OTT release

By Express News Service

The satirical comedy follows two mechanical engineering students attempting to rob a bank Sanjay Mishra’s upcoming film Bahut Hua Sammaan will soon release on a leading OTT platform. Set in Varanasi, the film is produced by Yoodlee Films and directed by Ashish R. Shukla.

The ensemble cast includes Ram Kapoor, Raghav Juyal, Abhishek Chauhan, Namit Das, Nidhi Singh, Flora Saini and others.

“Bahut Hua Sammaan is a satirical comedy about two mechanical engineering students, played by Raghav and Abhishek, whom you’ve seen in the TVF series Cubicles,” Ashish shared.