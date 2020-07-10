STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Love song is about cute clash: 'Lethal Jatti' singer Harpi Gill talks about her passion and more

Young Punjabi singer Harpi Gill, who shot to fame with her single, Lethal Jatti, earlier this year, is out with another lively track, Suit Sandal.

Published: 10th July 2020 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

It features Gill and Gurugram-based Tik Tok star Manjul Khattar.

It features Gill and Gurugram-based Tik Tok star Manjul Khattar.

By Nikita Sharma
Express News Service

Young Punjabi singer Harpi Gill, who shot to fame with her single, Lethal Jatti, earlier this year, is out with another lively track, Suit Sandal. Produced by White Hill Music and written by Anky and Moody Akkhar, the song has already garnered 84 lakh views on YouTube.

It features Gill and Gurugram-based Tik Tok star Manjul Khattar. The 24-year-old singer talks to The Morning Standard about the song and her passion for music. 

What is Suit Sandal about?

This love song is about a cute clash, where the girl questions the boy on how he plans to handle her shopping expenses as he yet to settle down. 

Why did you release it during lockdown?

We had shot the song 10 days before the lockdown in Mumbai. Post Lethal Jatti, we had planned to launch a new song every two months, so we launched it in the lockdown.

Was Muklava your first song?

It was my first song for a movie. But my very first track was Jutti Da Number in 2015. I have sung 80 songs in total, but Lethal Jatti is my favourite so far.

Were you interested in singing since childhood?

Yes, I started singing when I was in Class III. I wanted to learn under a guru, but couldn’t find any. So, I pursued a BA in Music, and then a Diploma in Punjabi Folk Music from Punjabi University in Patiala. 

Do you write songs? 

Yes, but I have not recorded these. I mostly write when I am sad, so all my songs are sad songs. I have written five as of now. 

Ever feel like an outsider in the industry?

The insider-outsider theory doesn’t work in Pollywood (Punjabi Cinema). I struggled a lot initially. I have seen bad days. But the overall experience has been good. Nepotism is not present in our cinema.Everybody cooperates with newcomers.

Who is your idol? 

I grew up listening to Miss Pooja’s songs. She ruled the Punjabi music industry back then. Her singing style has left an impact on my way of bringing out a rendition. In Bollywood, I love Neha Kakkar’s voice. 

How has the lockdown impacted the music industry?

We would get live shows, now that is totally nil. Work has reduced drastically. We also face trouble shooting videos because we can’t shoot for long hours and have to pack up by 7:00pm. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Harpi Gill Lethal Jatti
India Matters
Health workers collect swab samples for COVID-19 testing at a containment zone in Patiala Wednesday July 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)
50,000 more doctors needed to reduce COVID-19 deaths: Dr Devi Shetty
Coronavirus cannot survive temperatures above 70°C, so by making the filter temperature far hotter, researchers said they were able to kill the virus instantly. (Photo | www.webmd.com)
Researchers claim their air filter ‘catches and kills’ coronavirus instantly
For representational purposes
Clinical trials for Ayurvedic medicine for Covid-19 to be initiated in India, US
Delhi AIIMS (File photo | EPS)
AIIMS: Bodies swapped, Covid victim cremated by another family

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gaffar at Punajanur village in Chamarajanagar district | EXPRESS
Meet the Karnataka man who lost his hand to Veerappan’s bullet
US President Donald Trump. (Photo | AP)
Trump always had a xenophobic narrative: Graduates criticize US international students policy
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp