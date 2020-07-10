Love song is about cute clash: 'Lethal Jatti' singer Harpi Gill talks about her passion and more

Nikita Sharma By

Express News Service

Young Punjabi singer Harpi Gill, who shot to fame with her single, Lethal Jatti, earlier this year, is out with another lively track, Suit Sandal. Produced by White Hill Music and written by Anky and Moody Akkhar, the song has already garnered 84 lakh views on YouTube.



It features Gill and Gurugram-based Tik Tok star Manjul Khattar. The 24-year-old singer talks to The Morning Standard about the song and her passion for music.

What is Suit Sandal about?



This love song is about a cute clash, where the girl questions the boy on how he plans to handle her shopping expenses as he yet to settle down.

Why did you release it during lockdown?



We had shot the song 10 days before the lockdown in Mumbai. Post Lethal Jatti, we had planned to launch a new song every two months, so we launched it in the lockdown.

Was Muklava your first song?



It was my first song for a movie. But my very first track was Jutti Da Number in 2015. I have sung 80 songs in total, but Lethal Jatti is my favourite so far.

Were you interested in singing since childhood?



Yes, I started singing when I was in Class III. I wanted to learn under a guru, but couldn’t find any. So, I pursued a BA in Music, and then a Diploma in Punjabi Folk Music from Punjabi University in Patiala.

Do you write songs?



Yes, but I have not recorded these. I mostly write when I am sad, so all my songs are sad songs. I have written five as of now.

Ever feel like an outsider in the industry?



The insider-outsider theory doesn’t work in Pollywood (Punjabi Cinema). I struggled a lot initially. I have seen bad days. But the overall experience has been good. Nepotism is not present in our cinema.Everybody cooperates with newcomers.

Who is your idol?



I grew up listening to Miss Pooja’s songs. She ruled the Punjabi music industry back then. Her singing style has left an impact on my way of bringing out a rendition. In Bollywood, I love Neha Kakkar’s voice.

How has the lockdown impacted the music industry?



We would get live shows, now that is totally nil. Work has reduced drastically. We also face trouble shooting videos because we can’t shoot for long hours and have to pack up by 7:00pm.