WATCH | 'Dil Bechara' title track: Sushant Singh Rajput grooves in single take song

The title song features the actor as the star of his college, wowing everyone with a dance performance. 'Dil Bechara' is sung by AR Rahman and is about getting 'friend-zoned'.

Published: 10th July 2020 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2020 02:07 PM

Sushant Singh Rajput in the title track of 'Dil Bechara'

Sushant Singh Rajput in the title track of 'Dil Bechara' (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By Online Desk

CHENNAI: Disney+ Hotstar shared the first song from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's highly anticipated last film 'Dil Bechara'. 

The title song features the actor as the star of his college, wowing everyone with a dance performance. 'Dil Bechara' is sung by AR Rahman and is about getting 'friend-zoned'. Sushant sings about having confessed his love for a girl and she tells him she merely ‘likes’ him and doesn’t miss him when he is not around.

The song is rumored to have been has been shot entirely in a single take. Sushant enters with a perky walk and dances his way to land in between the audience, which also includes his co-star Sanjana Sanghi. He dances with her a little before moving on to his friends, with whom he takes several selfies.

'Dil Bechara' director Mukesh Chhabra revealed in a tweet that it was the last song that Sushant ever shot for and was choreographed by Farah Khan. They had rehearsed for a day and then shot the whole song in one shot. Farah Khan also reveals that all Sushant wanted from her after this was a home-cooked meal.

The movie dropped it's trailer on July 07 and managed to become the most liked trailer in the world by beating Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Infinity War' which had 3.6 million likes.

'Dil Bechara' got a whopping 4.8 million likes within a day on YouTube. The film is based on the bestselling novel “The Fault in Our Stars” by author John Green.

The trailer gives way to the story of Kizie and Manny, who are left to face a tragic twist to their lives. The flick was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown. 

Chhabra had earlier revealed that the late actor agreed to be a part of his debut directorial "Dil Bechara" without even reading the script.

Disney Plus Hotstar will screen the movie on its platform for free as a tribute to the late actor. 

The 34-year-old actor was found hanging at his suburban Bandra residence on June 14. No suicide note was found from the spot, the police had said then.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App.
