Comedy is a difficult genre, says actor Vinny Arora

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Actor Vinny Arora recently made her digital debut with the new MX Player horror- comedy web series, Pati Patni Aur Woh. Known for her roles in shows Saraswatichandra, Kuchh Is Tara, Udaan, Ladoo 2, Arora now plays a ghost in the web series, shot in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Her’s is a fun character – she plays Surbhi, Mohan’s (Anant Vidhaat) late wife who is unwilling to leave him even after death.

What made you chose a horror comedy, and how has been the experience?



First, there is a lot of history associated with the title, and second, the script is very different. Further, comedy is a difficult genre to perform and I always wanted to be a part of a comedy project. We shot on the streets of Mathura as if we were a part of it. In fact, people saw me in the same sari during the shoot days, and one of them even came up to me and asked why I wore the same sari again and again.

How different is it shooting for a web series as compared to TV serials?



I don’t find much difference in the two. Just that for this particular web series, it was an outdoor schedule. TV serials are usually shot on indoor sets. We go outdoors only if the script demands. A web series is more like a film. Having said that, as an actor I don’t do anything different. For me the character comes first and I try to do as much justice to it as possible.

How has the TV industry changed in the last 13 years you have been here?



Not only the storylines, but also the characters are more rooted in reality, unlike earlier.

You and your husband, Dheeraj Dhoopar, are actors. Do you both discuss a script before taking on a role?



Yes, we do. We have different sensibilities, but complement each other really well. We focus on different things when we read a script. That is why our opinions matter to each other. Though choosing a role is an individual call, we do discuss how to approach a role

Which one do you prefer, TV or web?



Both have their own charm. TV is where I started, and I plan on doing more of it. But the web is. the future, and I want to explore more of that.

How has the lockdown period been treating you? Anything new that you tried?



I, Dheeraj and our pet dog Oreo got a lot of time to spend together. I have done more yoga, tried new recipes, been reading a lot of books and binge watching a lot of web shows.