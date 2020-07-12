Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for COVID-19

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: After Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek tested positive for COVID-19, two other Bachchan family members - Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for the disease on Sunday.

However, Jaya Bachchan and her daughters Sweta Nanda and Navya Neil Nanda tested negative in the Covid 19 swab test.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed all four bungalows of the Bachchan family that include Jalsa, Pratiksha, Janak and Vatsa.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope confirmed the news of the Bachchan family members detecting Covid 19 through his twitter handle on Sunday afternoon.

“Smt. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Abhisekh Bachchan has been detected positive for Covid 19. Smt. Jaya Bachchan ji tested negative for Covid. We wish the Bachchan family to get well soon with a speedy recovery,” health minister tweeted.

Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to super speciality Nanavati Hospital here.

As per the hospital sources, Mr Bachchan is "stable with mild symptoms". The 77-year-old has been kept at the hospital's isolation unit.

BMC team, meanwhile, disinfected all the four bungalows of the Bachchan family and has restricted entry.

Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari declared that he has tested negative for COVID-19.

He said that he has no symptoms and is discharging his duty by following social distancing and wearing the mask.