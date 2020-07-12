STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek test positive for COVID-19, hospitalised

The Bachchans, who are at Nanavati Hospital, shared their health update on Twitter.

Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan and his son abhishek Bachchan tesed positive on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and been admitted to a city hospital.

Abhishek said both his father and he had had mild symptoms and requested everybody to be calm and not panic.

While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing  authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh tweeted.

"All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested," he added.

He has been moved to the isolation ward of the hospital, Nanavati Hospital sources told PTI.

Soon after his father posted his tweet, quelling speculation about his health, Abhishek also tweeted.

"Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you," Abhishek tweeted.

"The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them," he added.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said both Amitabh and Abhishek underwent rapid antigen test.

"Amitabh Bachchan ji and Abhishek had mild symptoms. They had cough and fever. They underwent rapid antigen test and (result) came positive. Since he (Amitabh) is co-morbid he has got himself admitted to the hospital. They both are normal. Their test was conducted today at the Nanavati hospital," the minister told PTI.

According to Tope, the complete Bachchan clan, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have underwent swab test for COVID-19.

"Swab test have been taken of all the other family members, including Jaya ji and Aishwarya ji. Their reports are awaited. They have undergone RTPCR test and their reports will come tomorrow," he said.

The minister wished both the actors quick recovery.

Within minutes of Amitabh's post, the get well soon wishes began pouring in, flooding Twitter and other social media platforms.

Fans and his colleagues from the film industry posted their best wishes for the star, one of India's most loved and best known actors.

"Get well soon sir,"aid veteran Malayalam actor Mammootty.

"Take care sir. Love you. Awaiting your tweet when you say you're fine & going back home," wrote filmmaker Kunal Kohli.

Actor Bipasha Basu said she was praying for his speedy recovery.

South superstar Mahesh Babu and Dulquer Salmaan as well as actors Pankaj Tripathi, Nimrat Kaur, Rahkummar Rao and director Hansal Mehta were among those who sent him their wishes.

"Get well soon Amit uncle. All my love and prayers,"ctor Sonam Kapoor replied on his tweet.

Amitabh has been active on social media through the lockdown, which began on March 25 to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

The actor, who was roped in by the government in March to help spread awareness about the pandemic, has been frequently posting on Twitter and Instagram as well as his blog, sharing advice on a range of issues.

He has also been sharing throwback pictures with family and friends, motivational quotes, anecdotes about his cinema journey and celebrating anniversaries of his various films.

He was last seen in Shoojit Sircar's "Gulabo Sitabo", which released on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video last month.

