STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher's mother, brother test positive for COVID-19

The 65-year-old actor said while his mother is admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, his brother's family is quarantining at their home.

Published: 12th July 2020 12:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Anupam Kher (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Sunday said his mother, Dulari, along with brother Raju and his family have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under quarantine.

Sharing a video on Twitter, Kher said his mother wasn't eating for the past few days and even got her blood tests done, which showed nothing alarming.

"But then our doctor advised us to take her to a CT scan centre and get her scanned and it turned out she was COVID positive, mild," he said.

"My brother and I also got ourselves tested, where Raju tested mildly positive while I was negative. My sister-in-law and niece also tested mildly positive," the actor added.

The 65-year-old actor said while his mother is admitted to Kokilaben Hospital, his brother's family is quarantining at their home.

"I've informed the BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) they're working amazingly, efficiently. They will sanitise my brother's residence," he said.

The news comes a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for COVID-19 and were admitted to Nanavati Hospital.

As per BMC, the coronavirus case tally in Mumbai rose to 91,457 on Saturday.

There are 22,779 active patients in Mumbai and the doubling rate is 50 days.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anupam Kher Anupam Kher mother covid positive Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
The infant’s result came on Thursday. (Photo| ANI)
Baby born to Covid-19 negative mother in Delhi hospital tests positive
For representational purposes.
GDP to take Rs 15 lakh crore dent from Covid-19 pandemic
A street vendor sells new coronavirus puppets in La Paz, Bolivia, Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo | AP)
Indoor airborne spread of Covid-19 possible: WHO changes its stance
Officials of Chakra Innovation with  Chakr DeCoV device. (Photo | EPS)
IIT-Delhi develops device to disinfect N-95 masks in 90 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A firefighter attempts to douse the fire that broke out in Indraprastha shopping centre, at Borivali West in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Level 4 fire breaks out at shopping centre in Mumbai's Borivali; no casualty reported
WHO praises efforts to contain COVID-19 in Mumbai's Dharavi slums
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp