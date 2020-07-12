Comedian Agrima Joshua gets rape threats for joke on Chhatrapati Shivaji, NCW seeks action 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has sought immediate action from Gujarat Police against a man for allegedly hurling abuses and giving rape threats to a female stand-up comedian on social media.

Comedian Agrima Joshua has shared an apology for an old video in which she made a joke about the upcoming statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and what people were saying about it online. Following the call for her arrest by a Shiv Sena leader and a very public hate campaign against her, Joshua decided to come forth with an apology. The video was also taken down.

"The NCW is committed to creating safe online space for women and ensuring cybersecurity to women and is perturbed by the rise in use of cyberspace to instigate crime against women," NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma said in the letter sent late Saturday night.

The clip in question:

@rthakrey @CMOMaharashtra To please her liberal friends, a so-called comedian insults Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj!



Now will the Uddhav Govt that haunted Arnab, show some courage to arrest Agrima Joshua for insulting Hindustan's Hero? pic.twitter.com/b81IsjhwnP — Nityanand Devendra (@NityanandDeven2) July 9, 2020

​In a letter to Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha, the NCW said it has been tagged in a video posted on Twitter in which the man can be seen hurling abuses and giving rape threats to the woman.

Comedian Kunal Kamra wrote to NCW and shared a video of the man hurling rape threats at Joshua.

Dear @NCWIndia does this concern you, we see this scumbag give open threats to a female comedian who has already apologised & taken her objectionable video down... pic.twitter.com/c7OiHf0yUl — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 11, 2020

"Considering the sensitivity of the matter, it is requested that the immediate action shall be taken as per the Information Technology Act, 2000, against the miscreant and feedback be apprised to the Commission," Sharma said.