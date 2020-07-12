STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Get well soon: Dharmendra wishes speedy recovery for 'courageous younger brother' Amitabh Bachchan

Dharmendra and Amitabh have worked together on several hits of the 1970s-80s including "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke" and "Ram Balram".

Dhamendra as Veeru and Amitabh Bachchan as Jai in 'Sholay'

Dhamendra as Veeru and Amitabh Bachchan as Jai in 'Sholay' (Youtube Grab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran actor Dharmendra on Sunday wished speedy recovery for his frequent co-star, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who along with son, actor Abhishek Bachchan was tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Dharmendra and Amitabh have worked together on several hits of the 1970s-80s including "Sholay", "Chupke Chupke" and "Ram Balram".

The 84-year-old star said he is sure his "courageous younger brother" will bounce back in no time.

"Amit, get well soon. I am sure of my courageous younger brother he will soon be fit and fine in a day or two." Dharmendra wrote on Twitter.

The father-son duo shared their health update on Twitter on Saturday night.

"I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited," Amitabh, 77, tweeted.

Abhishek, 44, followed his father's tweet, saying, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic."

According to Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, the Bachchan family, including veteran actor Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, have undergone swab test for COVID-19.

"Their reports are awaited," Tope added.

Dharmendra also extended support to Jaya, his "Guddi" co-star.

"Jaya, don't worry everything will be fine my brave baby. Look after yourself and everyone at home. Love you all take care," he added.

Dharmendra's wife, actor-MP Hema Malini also took to Twitter to wish good health to Amitabh.

"Amit ji has tested positive & has been admitted to Nanavati hospital. I pray for his well being & I'm sure that with all our collective prayers, he will come out of this safely (sic)" Malini, who has worked with the actor in films like "Sholay", "Trishul", "Baabul", " "Baghban" among others, said.

There were also rumours that Malini was rushed to a hospital due to poor health.

Debunking the reports, her daughter, actor-author Esha Deol on Sunday said Malini was "fit and fine".

"The news regarding her health is absolutely fake so please don't react to such rumours!" she tweeted.

