'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Parth Samthaan is COVID-19 positive

Taking to social media, 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' actor Parth Samthaan confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus.

By IANS

MUMBAI: "Kasautii Zindagii Kay" fame actor Parth Samthaan has tested COVID-19 positive.

Taking to social media on Sunday, Parth confirmed that he has contracted the deadly virus.

"Hi everyone, I had mild symptoms and got myself tested. And yes I have been tested positive for COVID-19," he wrote.

Parth also urged all those who came in contact with him lately to get themselves tested.

"I would urge and request everyone whose been with me in close proximity over the last few days please go and get yourself tested. The BMC has regularly been in touch and with the doctors guidance I am in self-quarantine and I am grateful to them for all their support. Please be safe and take care," he added.

The actor had been shooting for the show over the past few days.

Producer Ekta Kapoor has also issuea a statement, confirming the case.

"We would like to inform various stakeholders that one of our talents from the show 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now receiving medical attention. Our first priority is to help protect our talent, production crew and employees. We are taking all the precautions detailed in the guideline. We were and will continue following all medical protocols set by the authorities and have implemented guidelines concerning social interactions, hygiene, travel, and visits to the sets," Ekta said in the statement.

