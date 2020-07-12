STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Nikkhil Advani's 'Gorkha' is very close to me: Bollywood writer Aseem Arrora

Aseem Arrora has finished the draft of Nikkhil Advani's upcoming "Gorkha", and says the project is close to his heart.

Published: 12th July 2020 07:54 PM

New-age Bollywood writer Aseem Arrora

New-age Bollywood writer Aseem Arrora (Photo | Aseem Arrora Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: New-age Bollywood writer Aseem Arrora has finished the draft of Nikkhil Advani's upcoming "Gorkha", and says the project is close to his heart.

Aseem has worked on films like "Malang" and "Baazaar", and the upcoming Akshay Kumar-starrer "Bellbottom", besides the show "P. O. W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke".

He is particularly happy with "P. O. W. - Bandi Yuddh Ke".

"It just took so much out of me and gave me a lot in return. Understanding soldiers, their families and how the intel services work, in addition to two ITA nominations," he said.

He added: "I have just finished the draft of Nikkhil Advani's 'Gorkha', and it's straight from the heart. This again is very very close to me."

Aseem said being a writer gives him the power to control a story and that's what attracts him to his job.

"I can decide how the people in the world I have created will behave. It's my escape. It's my dream. And I am the pilot of this flight," he said.

He feels that in India different people behave differently with screenwriters, and added: "Having said that, the scene is changing at a fast pace. Respect is directly proportional to remuneration. I feel some writers are getting the deserved price now."

