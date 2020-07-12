STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rekha's bungalow sealed after guard tests positive; tough security at Nanavati Hospital, Bachchans' home

The guard at the 65-year-old 'Umrao Jaan' actor's bungalow 'Sea Springs' tested positive on Tuesday.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has sealed actor Rekha's bungalow in suburban Bandra after a security guard there tested coronavirus positive, a civic official said on Sunday.

The guard at the 65-year-old 'Umrao Jaan' actor's bungalow 'Sea Springs' tested positive on Tuesday, the official said.

The BMC has put a board outside the premises declaring the place as a containment area.

The security guard has been hospitalised at the BMC's COVID-19 care facility in Bandra Kurla Complex, he said.

As the bungalow is a standalone one, only a portion of it has been sealed, he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have beefed up security outside the Nanavati Hospital, where megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachahan have been admitted after they tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.

ALSO READ | After Amitabh, Abhishek test COVID-19 positive, BMC begins contact tracing, sanitisation of house

Security has also been stepped up outside the megastar's two bungalows in Juhu area here, they said.

After the Bachchans on Saturday said they tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to hospital, some people tried to gather outside the medical facility located in Vile Parle (West), but they were asked to leave and not allowed to stand on the road, a police official said.

"We have beefed up security to avoid assembling of people outside the hospital. Other COVID-19 patients are also in the hospital, they should not face inconvenience. Our officers are outside the hospital and not allowing anyone to assemble," Santacruz police station's senior inspector Shriram Koregaonkar said.

Additional security has also been deployed outside the actor's bungalows where people may assemble, an official from Juhu police station said.

Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said they had tested positive for COVID-19 and have been admitted to hospital.

While Amitabh is 77, Abhishek is 44 years old.

