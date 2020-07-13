STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' co-star Amit Sadh tests negative for COVID-19

On Sunday, Sadh haad said that he would be undergoing a precautionary COVID-19 test, a day after his co-star Abhishek Bachchan tested coronavirus positive.

Published: 13th July 2020 01:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 02:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh

Bollywood actor Amit Sadh ( File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Amit Sadh on Monday said he has tested negative for coronavirus and thanked his fans for their prayers.

On Sunday, Sadh tweeted that though he was feeling "perfectly fine", he would be undergoing a precautionary COVID-19 test, a day after megastar Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested coronavirus positive. 44-year-old Abhishek and Sadh were spotted together earlier this month, dubbing for their show "Breathe: Into The Shadows".

ALSO READ| 26 of Amitabh Bachchan's staff members test negative for COVID-19

"Thank you for your prayers and concerns. This is the only time I say happily I am negative. To all people battling this, my prayers and thoughts continue. Love you. Togetherness is the only strength," 37-year-old Sadh posted on Twitter on Monday.

Amitabh's daughter-in-law Aishwarya (46) and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) have also tested positive for the virus. His wife and veteran actor-MP Jaya Bachchan (71) has tested negative. The 77-year-old screen icon, on Sunday, thanked his admirers for their prayers and concern for him and his family members.

"My dearest extended family, your concern, your prayers and your wishes for Abhishek, Aishwarya, Aaradhya and me for a speedy recovery has filled me with unending gratitude. I thank you all," Amitabh, who is currently admitted to Nanavati Hospital along with Abhishek, wrote.

With 1,263 new COVID-19 cases being recorded on Sunday, Mumbai's case count has mounted to 92,720, the BMC said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amit Sadh COVID19 Coronavirus Amit Sadh COVID Breathe into the shadows Abhishek Bachchan Breathe Season 2
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp