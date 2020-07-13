STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

This date changed everything for me: Anubhav Sinha on 19 years of directorial debut 'Tum Bin'

The filmmaker took to social media to express gratitude towards the audience for loving the film for almost two decades.

Published: 13th July 2020 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2020 04:22 PM   |  A+A-

Director Anubhav Sinha

Director Anubhav Sinha

By PTI

MUMBAI: Director Anubhav Sinha on Monday said the release of "Tum Bin", his directorial debut that celebrates its 19th anniversary on Monday, changed everything for him.

Sinha, who has established himself as a director known for issue-based films like "Mulk", "Article 15" and recently "Thappad", started his journey with the 2001 hit romance drama.

The filmmaker took to social media to express gratitude towards the audience for loving the film for almost two decades.

"Some films run and some don't. Very few live a very long life. I'm so grateful that my first film has been loved for 19 years and counting. 

"This date 2001 it changed everything for me. Forever. Thank you Team. #TumBin," he wrote on Twitter.

The film starred Priyanshu Chatterjee as Shekhar who goes to Canada to ask for forgiveness from Amar's (Raqesh Bapat) family for accidentally killing him.

Overcome with guilt, he helps Amar's fiancee Pia (Sandali Sinha) revive her dying business but falls in love with her secretly.

Bapat also thanked the audience for the "relentless love" over the years.

"It was Friday the 13th that changed my life forever for good! 19 years of #TumBin," he wrote on Instagram alongside the poster of the film, which was his acting debut.

The movie also marked the Bollywood debut of Chatterjee and Sinha.

"Tum Bin" is best known for its memorable soundtrack composed by Nikhil-Vinay, Ravi Pawar and TS Jarnail, and the beautifully melancholic "Koi Fariyaad" sung by legendary ghazal singer Jagjit Singh.

The film also featured Himanshu Malik, Vikram Gokhale, Dina Pathak, Manoj Pahwa, Rajendra Gupta, Navneet Nishan, Vrajesh Hirjee, Rajesh Khera, and Amrita Prakash.

A sequel of the film, "Tum Bin 2" starring Neha Sharma, Aashim Gulati and Aditya Seal was released in 2016.

The original film was remade in Telugu as "Ela Cheppanu" (2003) with Tarun and Shriya Saran in the lead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Anubhav Sinha Tum Bin
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (File photo | EPS)
Uncertainity looms: MSMEs, weavers face brunt of coronavirus lockdown
Sree Padmanabha Swamy Temple. (Express Photo)
SC upholds Travancore royal family's rights to administer Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple
Gallery
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Holding, who will retire from commentary at the end of next year, talked about racism as cricket waited to restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic here with the first England-West Indies Test.
What did Micheal Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
While the Premier League title has already been won by Liverpool in record time, the battle to finish as the top-flight's leading scorer is set to go down to the wire. Here are the top contenders. (Photo | AP)
Mohamed Salah's double heats up Premier League's Golden Boot race, here are the top contenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp