Amazon series 'Bandish Bandits' to stream from August 4

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video’s new original series, Bandish Bandits, will stream from August 4, 2020. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the romantic musical drama follows two young performers from contrasting musical backgrounds.The show stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the lead roles, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang. The ten-part series features an original soundtrack composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

“Bandish Bandits has been a true labour of love,” said Amritpal Singh Bindra, producer and creator of Bandish Bandits. “While elements of the show are rooted firmly in Indian tradition and values, this is without doubt a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience.”

Director Anand Tiwari shared, “Bandish Bandits is a story about the meeting of two individuals and cultures that are in many ways different, and yet in other ways incredibly similar. While each character has a unique and compelling story in their own right, it’s how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real.”