STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Amazon series 'Bandish Bandits' to stream from August 4

Amazon Prime Video’s new original series, Bandish Bandits, will stream from August 4, 2020.

Published: 14th July 2020 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

'Bandish Bandits' poster

'Bandish Bandits' poster

By Express News Service

Amazon Prime Video’s new original series, Bandish Bandits, will stream from August 4, 2020. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the romantic musical drama follows two young performers from contrasting musical backgrounds.The show stars Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry in the lead roles, alongside Naseeruddin Shah, Atul Kulkarni, Sheeba Chaddha, Kunal Roy Kapur and Rajesh Tailang. The ten-part series features an original soundtrack composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

“Bandish Bandits has been a true labour of love,” said Amritpal Singh Bindra, producer and creator of Bandish Bandits.  “While elements of the show are rooted firmly in Indian tradition and values, this is without doubt a modern musical romance that will appeal to a global audience.”

Director Anand Tiwari shared, “Bandish Bandits is a story about the meeting of two individuals and cultures that are in many ways different, and yet in other ways incredibly similar. While each character has a unique and compelling story in their own right, it’s how these stories come together which makes this series so powerful, romantic and real.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Amazon Prime Video Bandish Bandits
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| ANI)
CBSE Class 12 exams: Delhi govt schools pass percentage highest in five years says Arvind Kejriwal
One dead, one injured in Visakhapatnam's pharma city fire mishap
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp