Rhea Chakraborty breaks silence on Sushant Singh Rajput's death: Made me believe in love, power of it

MUMBAI: A month after Bollywood actor Sushant Sigh Rajput death, his alleged girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty finally broke her silence and took to Instagram to express herself.

The actress posted two pictures of them, happy and giddy. She wrote,"Still struggling to face my emotions.. an irreparable numbness in my heart . You are the one who made me believe in love, the power of it . You taught me how a simple mathematical equation can decipher the meaning of life and I promise you that I learnt from you every day. I will never come to terms with you not being here anymore."

The actress was called in interrogation and was also present during his funeral along with his family and fellow Bollywood actresses Shraddha Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

The actress further said,"I know you’re in a much more peaceful place now. The moon, the stars, the galaxies would’ve welcomed “the greatest physicist “with open arms.Full of empathy and joy, you could lighten up a shooting star - now, you are one . I will wait for you my shooting star and make a wish to bring you back to me. You were everything a beautiful person could be, the greatest wonder that the world has seen . My words are incapable of expressing the love we have and I guess you truly meant it when you said it is beyond both of us. You loved everything with an open heart, and now you’ve shown me that our love is indeed exponential. Be in peace Sushi. 30 days of losing you but a lifetime of loving you. Eternally connected To infinity and beyond."

Sushant was found hanging on June 14 at his flat in Mumbai's Bandra. It was widely speculated that the late actor was suffering from depression and had been a victim to nepotism.The actor's post-mortem report stated his death was a suicide.

Within a few days of the actor's death, a complaint was filed by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate in Bihar's Muzaffarpur. The case filed regarding the actor's death was against eight Bollywood personalities including Bhansali, Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra and Ekta Kapoor.

Mumbai Police is investigating the death of the actor, though many fans on social media have been demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case.

His last film 'Dil Bechara' dropped it's trailer on July 07 and managed to become the most liked trailer in the world by beating Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Infinity War' which had 3.6 million likes.

'Dil Bechara' got a whopping 4.8 million likes within a day on YouTube. The film is based on the bestselling novel “The Fault in Our Stars” by author John Green.