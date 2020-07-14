STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonam Kapoor flies off to London amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a string of pictures that Sonam Kapoor has posted on Instagram Stories, we can see her aboard a flight, wearing a mask.

Published: 14th July 2020 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2020 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is currently in London. In a string of pictures that Sonam has posted on Instagram Stories, we can see her aboard a flight, wearing a mask. Her husband, Anand Ahuja is next to her.

Her recent Instagram posts reveal that she is in London.

Sharing a view of London from the plane, Sonam wrote: "London I am back. So beautiful."

Earlier, Sonam had spent three months of lockdown in Delhi at her in-laws' residence. She flew to Mumbai to be with her parents and siblings ahead of her birthday on June 9.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in "The Zoya Factor", which also featured Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan. The film, which is an adaptation of a book of the same name written by Anuja Chauhan, fared below expectations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sonam Kapoor COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus Pandemic Coronavirus Updates  Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp