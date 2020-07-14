‘There is little difference between OTT and cinema’: 'Chaman Bahar' actor Bhuvan Arora

Rajkumari Sharma Tankha By

Express News Service

Delhi boy, Bhuvan Arora, is on a high these days. His Netflix film, Chaman Bahar, is winning him rave reviews.

But Arora is not new to such appreciation.

His realistic portrayal in films Dedh Ishqiya (2014), Tevar (2015), Naam Shabana (2017), Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), also received much praise.

“But YRF’s Bank Chor is really close to my heart as it was my first role as the parallel lead,” he reminisces.

Arora’s acting career began with plays in school (Navy Children School, Chanakyapuri), which continued even while studying commerce during his undergraduate years. But, Bollywood enthralled him more.

“Movies seemed like the dream I wanted to be a part of. I used to watch movies and ask my family to call me by the names of the characters that I loved,” he says.

So, after his BCom degree from PGDAV College, Delhi University, Arora enrolled in FTII, Pune. And then he shifted base to Mumbai. Shuddh Desi Romance was his first break in which he played the friend of the hero (Sushant Singh Rajput). After that, there was no stopping him.

“The film opened many doors. When I look back at those seven years, I realise my journey has been quite enriching.” Excerpts:

Tell us about playing Somu in Chaman Bahaar?

Somu is an interesting character. He, with his partner-in-crime, Chotu, are like the witches from Shakespeare’s Macbeth.

They are the lovable rascals who manipulate the entire city for their own profits. I had to attend language workshops to get the correct dialect. I had to work on my body, because I am physically fit, but Somu is a lanky fellow.

OTT, TV, or cinema, which one is your favourite?

The scale at which OTT shows are being shot… there is hardly any difference now between these and cinema. In fact, it is difficult to make a web show because you need to keep the audience hooked throughout the story line and acting. Audiences are sitting in the comfort of their home, and if the show and the actors are not able to engage them for an episode, they can switch to another show or platform.

All big actors and directors are a part of OTT shows, and people are loving that.

However, films will still have an edge over OTT, because watching a movie at a theatre has a different thrill altogether.

But don’t you think OTT has gained prominence these days?

Yes, with the theatres being closed, OTT platforms are seeing a massive growth in viewership. All sorts of films, big and small, are premiering on these platforms. The kind of content OTT is churning out… films will totally have to up their game post this pandemic.

Did you ever face nepotism?

Not personally, but I don’t deny its existence. I don’t let it affect me because I know there are a lot of people who prioritise hard work and talent over everything else. I have got enough work and I am surrounded by kind and positive people who are and always were supportive of me.

Who do you consider your idol, and why?

I have never idolised anyone because that would mean I want to be like them. My journey is my own. It is unique to me. I always want to be Bhuvan Arora, no matter where I reach in life. Having said that, a lot of actors have inspired me and the late Irrfan Khan was one of them.