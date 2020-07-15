STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Criminal complaint in Mumbai court against Ekta Kapoor over web show

The complaint was filed by former 'Bigg Boss' contestant Vikas Pathak, also known as Hindustani Bhau, before a magistrate's court in suburban Bandra on Tuesday.

Ekta Kapoor

Ekta Kapoor (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A criminal complaint has been filed against film and television producer Ekta Kapoor before a magistrate's court here for allegedly disrespecting Indian Army's uniform in one of her web series.

The complaint was filed Vikas Pathak, also known as Hindustani Bhau, before a magistrate's court in suburban Bandra on Tuesday.

The matter has been posted for hearing on August 24, Pathak's advocate Kashif Khan said.

"My client had filed a complaint against Ekta Kapoor and others at a local police station, but no action has been taken till date, hence we moved a criminal complaint before the court," Khan said.

Besides Ekta Kapoor, the complaint also names her OTT platform ALTBalaji, Shobha Kapoor and Jeetendra Kapoor, he said.

As per the complaint, Pathak on May 20 came across a video on YouTube where an actor playing a military officer was seen performing an "illicit" act in a web series, aired on ALTBalaji.

"The accused have stooped low and have shamelessly targetted the dignity and pride of our country by depicting the Indian Army military uniform with national emblem on it in the illicit sexual act," the complaint read.

