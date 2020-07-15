STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Ishqbaaz' actress Shrenu Parikh tests postive for COVID-19

Parikh said that she was thankful to all the healthcare workers who are treating the patients with compassion during such 'scary times'.

Published: 15th July 2020 02:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 02:26 PM   |  A+A-

Ishqbaaz actress Shrenu Parikh

Ishqbaaz actress Shrenu Parikh (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: TV actor Shrenu Parikh, best known for featuring on the hit show "Ishqbaaz", on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in a hospital in Gujarat. The 30-year-old actor, who is in her hometown Vadodara, Gujarat, took to Instagram to share the news.

"Was found COVID positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! Keep me and my family in your prayers," Parikh posted. The actor, who was in Mumbai when the nationwide lockdown was announced, travelled to Vadodara in May.

Parikh said she was thankful to all the healthcare workers who are treating the patients with compassion during such "scary times". "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with. Please be very careful and save yourselves," she further said.

The actor has also featured on TV shows like "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?..Ek Baar Phir" and "Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna". On Tuesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 94,863 with addition of 969 new cases.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shrenu Parikh COVID19 Coronavirus Ishqbaaz
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp