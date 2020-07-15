'Ishqbaaz' actress Shrenu Parikh tests postive for COVID-19

By PTI

MUMBAI: TV actor Shrenu Parikh, best known for featuring on the hit show "Ishqbaaz", on Wednesday said she has tested positive for coronavirus and is currently in a hospital in Gujarat. The 30-year-old actor, who is in her hometown Vadodara, Gujarat, took to Instagram to share the news.

"Was found COVID positive a few days ago, and I'm now recovering in the hospital! Keep me and my family in your prayers," Parikh posted. The actor, who was in Mumbai when the nationwide lockdown was announced, travelled to Vadodara in May.

Even after running away from it for so long one can get it... imagine the mighty power of this demon whole world is fighting with... pic.twitter.com/7qS5GemVGD — shrenu parikh (@shrenuparikh11) July 15, 2020

Parikh said she was thankful to all the healthcare workers who are treating the patients with compassion during such "scary times". "Even after being so careful if it can get to you then imagine the power of this invisible demon we are fighting with. Please be very careful and save yourselves," she further said.

The actor has also featured on TV shows like "Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon?..Ek Baar Phir" and "Ek Bhram Sarvagun Sampanna". On Tuesday, Mumbai's COVID-19 tally rose to 94,863 with addition of 969 new cases.