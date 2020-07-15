STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sanjay Gupta starts writing for vigilante superhero film 'Rakshak'

The director took to Twitter to share photos of his writing desk with a draft of 'Rakshak' on his laptop.

Published: 15th July 2020 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2020 12:11 PM   |  A+A-

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta on Wednesday began scripting his forthcoming feature, "Rakshak", which revolves around a vigilante superhero.

Last December, Gupta announced that his production banner, White Feather Films, had acquired the rights of the graphic novel "Rakshak - A Hero Among Us". The director took to Twitter to share photos of his writing desk with a draft of "Rakshak" on his laptop. "And it begins...for the record on this beautiful morning," Gupta, who will also direct the film, captioned the pictures.

The film's screenplay is written by Gupta, Chetan Naidu and Shamik Dasgupta. Last month, the director announced that he had finished writing the first draft of the third installment of the "Shootout" franchise. The first part, "Shootout at Lokhandwala" was helmed by Apoorva Lakhia and starred Sanjay Dutt, Vivek Oberoi, Suniel Shetty among others. It was released in 2007.

The second installment, 2013's "Shootout at Wadala" was directed by Gupta and featured an ensemble of John Abraham, Anil Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut, among others. Gupta is currently awaiting the release of his next, "Mumbai Saga". The star cast of the gangster-drama includes Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff and Shetty.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rakshak Sanjay Gupta White Feather Films Chetan Naidu Shamik Dasgupta
India Matters
Image for representation
Want to take a flight? Be corona-free for 3 weeks
For representational purposes
Coronavirus can remain infectious in air for over 1 hour: UK expert
Passengers board a train at Prayagraj Junction following the resumption of passenger train services by the Indian Railways in a graded manner during a government-imposed nationwide lockdown as a preventive measure against coronavirus. (Photo | PTI)
CCTV monitoring, water coolers on trains soon as railways gear up to resume normal operations
Bengaluru woman’s search for NRI husband costs her Rs 7 lakh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and deputy CM Sachin Pilot. (File photo | PTI)
Gehlot jabs Pilot, says good English and being handsome isn’t everything
Heavy flooding inside the Osmania General Hospital. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Heavy rains lash Hyderabad, Osmania General Hospital flooded
Gallery
The flood situation in Assam worsened drastically on Monday, with six more people losing their lives in the deluge, which has affected nearly 22 lakh people across 27 districts, an official bulletin said. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS: Assam floods affect lives of over 22 lakh people across 27 districts
West Indies great Michael Holding didn't hold back as he delivered a powerful message against racism on Wednesday, asserting that the black race has been dehumanised and its accomplishments wiped off from a history 'written by people who do the harm.' Ho
What did Michael Holding say? 7 strong quotes on racism, white privilege, 'black lives matter' movement by the West Indies great that you must read
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp