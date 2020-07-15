Watch Shakuntala Devi trailer: Vidya Balan shines as human computer, says it's 'drama or nothing'

By Online Desk

The trailer of Shakuntala Devi, a film on India's very own human computer is out and is grabbing eye balls. The video on YouTube has garnered 20,000 likes in just 10 minutes.

Donning the most beautiful sarees, and exquisite 80s jewellery, Vidya Balan mesmerizes the audience with her computing speed.

The trailer itself was released in a cryptic manner.

Balan shared a problem and asked viewers to solve it in order to see the trailer. "Solve for c... if you do, you will c the SURPRISE! Get a chance to see the trailer before the world," she wrote on Twitter.

The trailer looks promising because, Devi seemed to like Maths way more than anything else, so we can find out just how much she is willing to give up for her love for the subject.

There's a sneakpeak of her in London where she earns a place in the Guinness Book of World Records.

We also get to see how Devi navigated her family life with Jisshu Sengupta carrying the mantle of the husband and Sanya Malhotra as her daughter with bangs and lucious locks, along with her love for mathematics.

WATCH HERE

The trailer gives away pretty much her whole journey, which keep us wondering about the catch.

As the author of one of the pioneering literatures on homosexuality in India, "The World of Homosexuals" we are yet to see if the filmmakers have shown it all on screen.

Helmed and written by Anu Menon, the film has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is penned by Menon along with Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

"Shakuntala Devi's passion for maths and her determination to spread its joy to the world was unparalleled. She lived ahead of her times and on her own terms -- and as we all strive to change the narrative of the female protagonist on screen, her story is one that calls out to be told," said Menon.

Shakuntala Devi, popularly known as the ‘human computer’, was a globally renowned mathematician, known for her ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds.

Shakuntala Devi was one of several Indian films bought by Amazon Prime Video for direct-OTT release after the lockdown was announced. It will be available on Amazon Prime on July 31.

The upcoming biopic is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Abundantia Entertainment.