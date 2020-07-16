STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rhea Chakraborty gets rape-murder threats in relation to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, requests cybercrime to take action

Sharing a screenshot of a hate message she received on Instagram, Chakraborty said while she had ignored many abusive texts sent to her in the past month, the harassment was now unbearable.

Published: 16th July 2020 01:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2020 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty (Photo | Rhea Chakraborty Instagram)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Rhea Chakraborty on Thursday requested the cyber crime cell to look into rape and murder threats she has been receiving ever since the death of close friend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14, leaving people in the film industry and audiences beyond shocked.

Chakraborty, in particular, was subjected to online hate with users blaming her for Rajput's suicide.

The 28-year-old actor eventually disabled the comments section of her Instagram page.

Sharing a screenshot of a hate message she received on Instagram, Chakraborty said while she had ignored many abusive texts sent to her in the past month, the harassment was now unbearable.

"I was called a gold digger. I kept quiet. I was called a murderer. I kept quiet, I was slut shamed, I kept quiet. But how does my silence give you the right to tell me that you will get me raped and murdered if I don't commit suicide @mannu_raaut?" the actor wrote tagging one of the accounts from which she received threat.

No one should be subjected to this kind of "toxicity and harassment", she added.

Chakraborty, known for films such as "Mere Dad Ki Maruti" and "Jalebi", further tagged the cyber cell and requested the authorities to look into the threats.

"I request @cyber_crime_helpline @cybercrimeindia to please take necessary action.bEnough is enough," she wrote.

Shortly after Rajput's death, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said the Mumbai Police would also probe the angle of "professional rivalry", which was alleged to be the cause of the suicide.

On June 18, Chakraborty was called to Bandra police station to record her statement.

