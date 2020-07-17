STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni to get a film based on her life?

Known for her oomph and style in the nineties, Mamta Kulkarni had starred in hits like 'Karan Arjun', 'Baazi' and 'China Gate'.

Published: 17th July 2020 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni

Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni

By IANS

MUMBAI: A film inspired by the controversial life of former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni is reportedly in the works.

The rights to Bilal Siddiqi's book, "The Stardust Affair", which is loosely based on the life of the former actress, have been acquired by producer Nikhil Dwivedi.

"Nikhil has acquired the rights to Bilal Siddiqi's book, 'The Stardust Affair', which is loosely based on the tumultuous and eventful life of Mamta Kulkarni. Her life and journey is something that almost everyone is aware of, right from being a Bollywood star to becoming a 'godmother' to alleged underworld links, Mamta Kulkarni has always been in the headlines. The book will serve as the base for Nikhil's next production and the producer will release an official announcement once all the formalities are complete," said a source.

Known for her oomph and style in the nineties, Mamta had starred in hits like "Karan Arjun", "Baazi" and "China Gate".

The actress, after vanishing from Bollywood, went on to reveal that she has settled down in Nairobi, Kenya and is leading a spiritual life. However, her name did pop up again, a few years ago, in connection to an alleged drug racket.

"Work on the film's script will begin soon after all modalities are locked and once the shoots begin, the team will finalise a leading lady to shoulder the project," said the source.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mamta Kulkarni Bollywood Mamta Kulkarni biopic
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp