STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Gangster Vikas Dubey's life story to be made into web series 'Hanak'

A dreaded gangster from Kanpur Vikas Dubey was killed on July 10 in an alleged shootout with STF officials.

Published: 17th July 2020 08:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 08:27 PM   |  A+A-

Vikas Dubey, the main accused in #KanpurEncounter case, has been arrested at a police station in Ujjain

Slain UP gangster Vikas Dubey, the main accused in Kanpur encounter case. (Photo | EPS)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor-filmmaker Manish Vatssalya is all set to direct a web series based on the life of late Kanpur-based gangster Vikas Dubey who was killed allegedly in police encounter last week. The thriller crime series has been titled "Hanak".

"As a filmmaker, I feel bound to show the paradigm of our social compass. Vikas Dubey epitomises the vice of human existence. What drew me towards his character is the flaws that define its entity and how they can be picturised to inculcate the values of virtues in our society," Manish Vatssalya told IANS.

Which actors are on his mind for the role of the notorious gangster as well as that of the police personnel? "The concept and the structure of the story is something I was approached with but its nuances have to be conceived and redefined. We will be taking guidelines from the facts, which are in public domain or non-classified police records. Once the details fall into their logical place, the actors who fit the bill will be approached. However, I assure you that you will see the masters of their craft featuring in this series," replied the director.

Filming begins in October this year. Due to social distancing regulations, "the new norms will be adhered and adopted without compromising on our artistic canvas," informed the director.

The web series will be produced by Aditya Kashyap and Awadhesh Tiwari while the story has been penned by Mridul Kapil and Subodh Pandey.

A dreaded gangster from Kanpur Vikas Dubey was killed on July 10 in an alleged shootout with STF officials.

Last week, shortly after Dubey's death, filmmaker Sandip Kapur had tweeted to suggest that Manoj Bajpayee would "kill it" as the gangster.

"What has happened today in the encounter is beyond cinematic and dramatic experience. @BajpayeeManoj how about playing Vikas Dubey in your next? You'll kill it! #VikasDubey #Encounter @DrKumarVishwas," tweeted Kapur.

Soon, speculative reports started doing the rounds that Manoj Bajpayee is being linked to a project on Vikas Dubey.

However, Bajpayee soon tweeted on his verified account to say that this was "wrong news".

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vikas Dubey
India Matters
For representational purposes
Only 20% active cases in hospital care, says Centre
Health workers wearing PPE kits conduct door-to-door medical check-up of the residents of Dharavi slum amid COVID pandemic in Mumbai Thursday July 9 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Here's how Delhi, Mumbai bent Covid-19 curve
CBIC unearths Rs 1,875 cr gst fraud by exporters
Indian Institute of Technology Delhi. (Photo| EPS)
Class XII marks not to count for IIT admissions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Black Lives Matter | I've always fought for equality in every department: David James
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi's constant blunders have weakened India and left us vulnerable: Rahul Gandhi
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp