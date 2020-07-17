Have good maternal instincts: Kiara Advani

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kiara Advani believes she has good maternal instincts, and says she feels happy in the company of children.

Published: 17th July 2020 05:31 PM

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kiara Advani believes she has good maternal instincts, and says she feels happy in the company of children.

"I have changed diapers and I have done everything that I could have. I believe I have a good maternal instinct. I feel children are so honest, I just feel so happy in their company because they are so oblivious to everything and they are so pure," Kiara said.

Opening up about her filmy background, Kiara said: "I have never met Saeed Jaffrey and I wasna¿t even aware that I was related to Ashok Kumar. When I joined the film industry was when I heard a lot about him. I do hope they have some kind of genetic influence on me because of the relation I have with them.

Talking about her recent hits blockbusters, including "Kabir Singh" and "Good Newwz", she said: "I really got lucky having got these two different films with extremely different roles. The tough part is to balance and manage to make each film as exciting. I simply have to work hard and leave the rest to the audience and God."

On her performance and role in "Lust Stories", Kiara said: "When Karan Johar called me for 'Lust Stories', I decided that I have to do this because I thought that I am getting such a huge opportunity to work and be directed by him.

She had a special message for some of her co-stars. For Shahid Kapoor, she said: "He shouldn't think too much", and for Akshay Kumar, she said: "He needs no advice infact he needs to give me a lot of advice".

Her full name is Kiara Alia Advani, she changed it before entering Bollywood.

"There was already another superstar Alia before I entered and she was well established but I wanted my own identity and wanted to avoid confusion on the name, so that is how Kiara came up," she said in an episode of Zee Cafe's "Starry Nights GEN Y".

