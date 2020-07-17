STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

'Raat Akeli Hai' has been an inspiring challenge: Radhika Apte

Radhika Apte says peeling the layers of her character in upcoming film 'Raat Akeli Hai' was an inspiring challenge.

Published: 17th July 2020 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2020 06:01 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte

Bollywood actress Radhika Apte

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Radhika Apte says peeling the layers of her character in upcoming film "Raat Akeli Hai" was an inspiring challenge.

The trailer of the film was released on Friday. The movie promises to take the audience on a mysterious journey, as police officer Jatil Yadav investigates a murder of powerful local politician.

"The crime thriller explores the lives of various family members while the murder of its patriarch is being investigated. I play the character of Radha, the new bride of the deceased, who is stubborn, feisty, arrogant and yet mysterious," Radhika said, adding: "She alternates between suspicion and being vulnerable. To peel the layers of her character has been an inspiring challenge for me. Honey Trehan's vision is truly unparalleled and I can't wait for audiences around the world to watch it."

WATCH 'Raat Akeli Hai' Trailer

"Raat Akeli Hai" is the story of a high profile murder in small town India that sends a tough yet narrow-minded police officer on a twisted investigation, as he navigates deeper into the dark past and toxic patriarchy of the victim's family, having to battle the inherent patriarchy within himself in the process.

It marks casting director Honey Trehaan's directorial debut, and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Aditya Srivastava, Shweta Tripathi, Ila Arun, Khalid Tyabji, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Nawazuddin plays the role of Jatil Yadav, and feels "Raat Akeli Hai" is the kind of story that draws "you in immediately and takes you along the winding journey".

"I play the role of an inspector who is investigating the murder of a powerful man. A complex character, Jatil is a social misfit and awkward around women. He is always in the search of justice -- and does not rest until he finds out the truth," he added.

Talking about the film, Trehan said: "Crime thrillers have always been one of my favourite genres in cinema, right from the early noir films of the 40s to Hitchcock's 'wrong man' films and Agatha Christie's whodunnits. I always wanted to tell a story that is grounded in the reality that I know, while also honouring the classical features of a noir thriller and that is what 'Raat Akeli Hai' is."

"Raat Akeli Hai" will be released on Netflix on July 31.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Raat Akeli Hai Radhika Apte
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University Covid-19 vaccine raises hope with strong trial results
Protesters during clashes in north-east Delhi. (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Delhi Police participated in February riots, says minority panel
Police seized kit bags and other materials from firing spot which took place at Mallepallitogu forest area on Wednesday. (Photo| EPS)
Gunfight with Telangana police shows sign of Maoists' return to state
A general view of the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. (File photo| AFP)
UAE keeping itself ready in case IPL comes calling amid rising COVID-19 cases in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19: How Indian Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee doubled reporting of symptoms in Bengal
The Dalit couple was assaulted by police on Tuesday.
Police brutality: Dalit couple in MP hit with lathis for alleged land encroachment
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp