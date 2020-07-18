STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Lightheartedness of  Lootcase was welcome: Rasika Dugal

Kunal Keemu-Rasika Dugal’s Lootcase is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31. The crime-comedy is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and also stars Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey.

Actress Rasika Dugal

Actress Rasika Dugal (Photo | Instagram @rasikadugal)

By Express News Service

Kunal Keemu-Rasika Dugal’s Lootcase is premiering on Disney+ Hotstar on July 31. The crime-comedyis directed by Rajesh Krishnan and also stars Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey.

On appearing in a comedy after projects like Manto and Hamid, Rasika shares, “Lootcase was one of those experiences when I had to just turn up on set and have fun. I had started shooting for the film straight after the shoot of Delhi Crime had wrapped and the light-heartedness of Lootcase was very welcome.

Most of my scenes were with Kunal and Aaryan (child actor). Both have super comic timing and I thoroughly enjoyed playing off that energy.” Rasika’s upcoming releases are Mirzapur Season 2, Delhi Crime Season 2, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, and a few unannounced projects. 
 

