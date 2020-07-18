Producer Nikhil Dwivedi buys rights to 'The Stardust Affair' based on Mamta Kulkarni, biopic in works

By Express News Service

Producer Nikhil Dwivedi has bought the rights of Bilal Siddiqi’s book, The Stardust Affair, based on the life of ‘90s sensation Mamta Kulkarni. Known for her appearances in films Aashik Awara, Karan Arjun and Sabse Bada Khiladi, Kulkarni quit the film industry in the early 2000s. She moved to Nairobi and was accused in a drug racket in 2016.

“Bilal Siddiqi’s book is loosely based on the eventful life of Mamta Kulkarni,” a source said, adding, “Her life and journey is something that almost everyone is aware of, right from being a Bollywood star to becoming a ‘godmother’ to allegedly being Dawood Ibrahim’s girlfriend, Mamta Kulkarni has always made headlines.

The producer will release an official announcement once the formalities are complete.” Speaking about the project, the source said, “Work on the film’s script will begin soon after modalities are locked, the team will finalise a leading lady to shoulder the project as well.”