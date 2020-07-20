STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shakuntala Devi's daughter Anupama Banerji talks about film on her mom

Directed by Anu Menon, the biographical drama has Vidya Balan as Shakuntala Devi, who was referred to as the human computer.

Published: 20th July 2020 06:28 PM

Mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi (L) and Bollywood actress Vidya Balan

Mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi (L) and Bollywood actress Vidya Balan (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Anupama Banerji, daughter of the mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi, says the Vidya Balan-starrer "Shakuntala Devi" celebrates her mothers multifaceted personality and her zest for life.

Directed by Anu Menon, the biographical drama has Vidya as Shakuntala Devi, who was referred to as the "human computer" for her ability to do solve complex mathematical problems incredibly fast.

The screenplay is written by Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

"Creating 'Shakuntala Devi' has been such a delightful and exhilarating experience as we discovered the legend's incredible journey and so many aspects that we just had no clue of! There was so much more to her than what we have seen or read about her," Menon said.

"We spent almost three years talking to Anupama Banerji -- unwrapping the many, many layers of her mother's story! Anupama and her husband, Ajay Abhaya Kumar were so open and honest. We got to understand Shakuntala in a really special, intimate way - through the eyes of a daughter! We not only found the story of an amazing genius but also a beautiful love story between a mother and a daughter," she added.

The film also features Sanya Malhotra as Shakuntala Devi's daughter with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship.

Actors Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh also essay pivotal roles in the film.

"Ajay, my husband, and I felt an instant connection with Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani - and knew we could trust them with capturing the essence and spirit of my incredible mother," said Anupama.

"I am also glad that I had the opportunity to significantly give input into the development of the script - because while my mother's love and passion for maths is well-known, she was also multifaceted - always wanting to do new things, travel to new places, live life to the fullest! There was never a dull moment around my mother, she was always the life of a party, loved cinema, singing and dancing, enjoyed dressing up, had the largest group of friends - across the world. In short, I'm happy that the film has managed to capture her energy, laughter and zest for life! I am looking forward to the film's release and I am certain that viewers will enjoy learning so much more about my mother," she added.

The global premiere of "Shakuntala Devi" is on July 31 on Amazon Prime Video.

