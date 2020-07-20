STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Shruti Bapna opens up on playing gay character in 'Breathe 2'

This was the first time Shruti Bapna played a gay character and even locked lips with actress Nithya Menen in the thriller.

Published: 20th July 2020 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2020 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actress Shruti Bapna

Bollywood actress Shruti Bapna

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Shruti Bapna, who plays a lesbian character in the web series "Breathe: Into The Shadows", says she was not apprehensive when she took up the role.

This was the first time Shruti played a gay character and even locked lips with actress Nithya Menen in the thriller, which is toplined by Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh.

"When I got the part I did not really think much on those lines about having an intimate scene. Yes, as an actor it's not that easy to just go ahead and do an intimate scene. One does have some inhibitions," Shruti told IANS, when asked if she was apprehensive about doing an intimate lesbian scene.

Shruti says she put all her mind into understanding her character, named Natasha.

"When I got this part that (inhibitions over the intimate scene) was not really the focus. What I really put my intention and hard work into was in discovering Natasha as a homosexual woman. For me, it was interesting to dive into that psychology of that woman's sexual identity," she explained.

She says she knew the scene would be treated right, and that it was done with "right intention" and "nothing sleazy".

"All these things I was aware of, and when the moment came I went for it. I didn't think much because as that character I needed to be comfortable and own up identity as a lesbian and that's what I intended to do," Shruti said.

How has her family reacted to her performance? "They all are very happy and proud. I think they are also happy that I got this much screen space. That was quite a relief for them and also for me. Apart from that, they are really happy with my performance," she claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shruti Bapna Breathe 2
India Matters
Scientists at Oxford University say their experimental coronavirus vaccine has been shown in an early trial to prompt a protective immune response in hundreds of people who got the shot. (Photo | AP)
Oxford University's coronavirus vaccine prompts immune response in early test
Cash-rich IndiGo decides to fire 10% of its employees
For representational purposes
Couples afraid to conceive during COVID-19 pandemic: Gynaecologists
He had got the pond dug a couple of years ago when the three bore wells on his 40-acre mango farm dried up. (Photo | EPS)
Overnight, rain gods gift 1 crore litre water to this Karnataka mango farmer

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Good News: Oxford vaccine shows positive response; 1500 Indians set to be part of trials
Covid-19: Dull festive season and lull in business has affected potters in Bengaluru
Gallery
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
Real Madrid were crowned La Liga champions for the 34th time on Thursday after Karim Benzema scored twice in a 2-1 victory over Villarreal which clinched the title with one game to spare. The terrific form and leadership of their captain Sergio Ramos has been instrumental in beating their archrivals Barcelona in a close-fought campaign. Arguably the best defender in the world and often criticised for his brutal style, here are 10 quotes on the defender that will give goosebumps to Real Madrid fans.
Sergio Ramos lifts fifth La Liga: Best quotes on Real Madrid captain by Zidane, Suarez, Aguero and others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp