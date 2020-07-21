Singer Sajan Arora on how pandemic has affected musicians, live performances

By Online Desk

2020 has been a rollercoaster ride. The year began with bushfires and then we proceeded to face one of the biggest threats to mankind, the coronavirus pandemic. Mid-March all events, film shoots, and other sources of entertainment were shut down in order to control the spread of the virus.

Although TV shows and movie have resumed shoot, there is no surety on when live shows and concerts will make a comeback. Many musicians have been rendered jobless due to the situation, but giving up has never been an option.

Many singers and musicians have made the right use of lockdown making sure that their music reaches and soothes people in these hard times. Singer and musician Sajan Arora who has composed his first debut single in the lockdown feels that it is a challenging time for musicians but everyone is coping up. Sajan wrote Never Be Apart when he was in college and now finally, during the lockdown, the singer managed to record the vocals and get prepped up for his debut single.

Sajan has been at his Delhi home ever since the lockdown began and thanks to the ample time at hand, he managed to create magic. Releasing on 24th July 2020, Sajan's new single, Never Be Apart, is a love song that will tug at your heartstrings.

The singer has previously given Hindi twists to many English songs including Senorita.

Check out some of his music here:

Talking about sitting at home and not being able to perform live, Sajan said that although he has been getting requests to perform online, it does not feel the same like performing in front of a live audience.