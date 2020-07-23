STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'I look for growth', says Tahir Raj Bhasin on exploring versatile roles

The actor has showcased his acting calibre, by performing in the crime-drama 'Mardaani', which fetched him a Filmfare Award nod for the best supporting actor.

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin

Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin (Photo | Instagram/TahirRajBhasin)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Actor Tahir Raj Bhasin, who made his film debut in crime-drama 'Mardaani' has recently opened up about his plans to do genres and roles that will make him push out of his "comfort zone". Bhasin, who will be next seen playing the role of former India batsman Sunil Gavaskar in the film '83', is all on the take that for a "creative person, a certain dose of restlessness is healthy".

"I look for growth and with new genres comes unchartered territory that takes me out of my comfort zone. Luckily it's a great time to be doing this, the audience accepts and celebrates fresh stories and actors who can bring them alive," the 33-year-old star explained.

The actor has showcased his acting calibre, by performing in 2014 released crime-thriller, which fetched him a Filmfare Award nod for the best supporting actor. After his debut movie, the actor has explored versatile roles in biopic 'Manto', in the action-thriller 'Force 2', then in the social-drama 'Chhichore'.

Talking about doing roles of different genres, Bhasin added, "To be able to mix diverse genres from a crime thriller to a light-hearted college drama has been a challenging adventure and a totally deliberate attempt with the intention to keep things interesting and exciting for the audience and as a result for me as an actor and as a person."

Apart from the sports-drama '83' alongside actor Ranveer Singh, he is also equally pumped for the 'Loop Lapeta', a remake of 'Run Lola Run' where he for the first time is teaming up with actor Taapsee Pannu.

Discussing his excitement for the comic-thriller, the actor noted, "It's a heist film with a hint of quirk and romance. As a part, it's lighter and more adventurous than stuff I've worked on before and it is this fresh turn that makes things interesting."

"Today's audience is super-evolved and actually enjoys quality stories done differently and I'm very sure they'll love this one too. 'Loop Lapeta' is going to be an incredibly fun film to start this year and I am greatly looking forward to it," he added.

The upcoming film is directed by Aakaash Bhatia and Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg of Ellipsis are the producers.

On the other hand, talking about Kabir Khan's '83', Bhasin said that the movie "was a blast to shoot and my biggest reason for being on it was to experience the scale and the detail with which Kabir Khan has envisioned the film."

"We spent 3 months in the UK training and shooting at every iconic cricket stadium in the country. The size of a project is the audience's perception of a film as an actor you have to focus on the process, the story and the role," he said.

'83' stars Ranveer Singh as ace cricketer Kapil Dev, and Deepika Padukone in the lead opposite to Singh. Other names in the team include Saqib Saleem, Addinath M Kothare, Chirag Patil, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jatin Sarna, Sahil Khattar, R Badree, Dinker Sharma, Dhairya Karwa and Nishnat Dahhiya.

