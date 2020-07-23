STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Producers move Bombay HC against Maharashtra government's 65 plus age limit rule on film sets

The petition, filed through advocate Ashok Saraogi, seeking directions to quash the restrictions imposed by the state government, is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow.

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Indian Motion Pictures Producers Association (IMPPA) has approached the Bombay High Court against restrictions imposed by the Maharashtra government barring individuals 65 years of age and above from shooting and participating in any shooting-related work.

The petition, filed through advocate Ashok Saraogi, seeking directions to quash the restrictions imposed by the state government, is likely to come up for hearing tomorrow. IMPPA President TP Aggarwal, in a statement, said that the creative medium is the only source of income for all the senior producers, directors, actors, and technicians.

"As per the list available with the petitioner, there are thousands of people aged above 65 years who were participating in the shooting of programmes prior to the lockdown. The shootings of such films and programmes have been left in between due to the non-availability of such people," the plea said according to the statement.

Aggarwal said that the guideline in the matter was not practical and was not fair as in no other profession this condition was imposed. "After sending request many times, we had to move to High Court for demanding the rights of earning one's livelihood for these senior people from the fraternity," the statement said.

