STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

COVID-19: SpiceJet, actor Sonu Sood to bring back 1,500 stranded Indian students from Kyrgystan

The first flight took off on Thursday to bring back 135 students from Bishkek to Varanasi.

Published: 24th July 2020 01:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 01:03 PM   |  A+A-

Spice Jet. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: In association with actor Sonu Sood, low-cost carrier SpiceJet is bringing back over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the airline announced on Thursday.

The airline said it would operate nine charter flights in Kyrgyzstan. The first flight took off on Thursday to bring back 135 students from Bishkek to Varanasi. The airline will operate more charter flights from Bishkek to various Indian cities in the coming days.

"SpiceJet...will operate nine charter flights to evacuate over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for over two months. This special repatriation mission...has been undertaken by SpiceJet in association with film actor Sonu Sood," the press release said.

"SpiceJet operated the first charter flight from Bishkek, capital of Kyrgyzstan, to bring back 135 students to their hometown of Varanasi today," the airline said.

"In association with reel-life & real-life hero @SonuSood, we're reuniting Indian students stranded in Kyrgyzstan for 4 months, with their loved ones! Glimpses of the happy, grateful faces on the 1st flight of this extraordinary mission," the airline posted on Twitter.

On Friday, Sood informed students from Vizag, who are stranded in Kyrgyzstan, that a flight had been arranged to bring them. He tweeted: "Good news friends Flight from Kyrgyzstan to Vizag will take off at 3 pm today, 24th July from Bishkek..be at the airport on time folks. Time to meet your families."

Ajay Singh, the chairman and managing director of SpiceJet, said, "SpiceJet will operate multiple flights in the coming days to bring our students, stuck in Kyrgyzstan for over two months, back home. These flights will be operated in association with Sonu Sood, our reel life and real-life hero. Through and post lockdown, both SpiceJet and Sonu have worked non-stop to help our fellow citizens and I am glad that we have come together to help reunite Indian nationals with their families in these times of extreme crisis." 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
SpiceJet Sonu Sood Coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp