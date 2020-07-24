STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

I'm not a star son, have survived because of friendship: Vidyut Jammwal

Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood.

Published: 24th July 2020 07:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 07:26 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Yaara'.

A still from Vidyut Jammwal-starrer 'Yaara'. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Action star Vidyut Jammwal does not agree with the notion that one cannot make friends in Bollywood. He says he is not a star son and has survived in the industry because of friendship.

"I've heard this in the industry since I came in that you can't make good friends in the industry. I don't believe it. I am not a star son. I have only survived over here because of friendship. Like a friend said, 'I believe in you, but I don't have a budget'. So, people have really stood by me as I have stood by them," Vidyut told IANS.

The actor is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, "Yaara", where the idea of friendship is central to the plot. He opened up while discussing his camaraderie with co-stars Amit Sadh, Kenny Basumatry and Vijay Varma.

"I can say that these guys are my very good friends. When you see the film you can see there's nothing fake," he said.

The actor recalled a moment with Vijay while shooting in Dehradun.

"I remember when we were sitting I told him, 'tu bahut badha star banega, ladke (you'll become a very big star, boy)', and he started laughing. After 'Yaara', he shot for 'Gully Boy'. And the day I was proud for him, I had not been proud like this for anybody in a long time. This is the kind of friendship I have with Vijay, Amit Sadh and Kenny Basumatry."

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, "Yaara" is a Bollywood remake of the French film "Gang Story". The story of the film is set in North India, and is about the rise and fall of a group of four friends operating along the Indo-Nepal border.

How different will this film be from the others he has done till now? "The fans will get to see Vidyut Jammwal from 20 to 50 -- from this young scrawny guy to a grey-haired man. This is new, to start with. It will be fun to watch. The film is about friendship and I think we have not had a great story on friendship since 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara'. So, I am excited to be a part of it, because all four of us are really good friends. You can see our camaraderie on screen," Vidyut said about the film, which launches on Friendship Day, July 30, on Zee5.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Vidyut Jammwal
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp