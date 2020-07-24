Rohit Shetty to host India edition of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'

By IANS

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is all set to host an India edition of the popular adventure reality TV show, Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Titled "Khatron Ke Khiladi: Made In India", the show will be shot entirely in Mumbai, unlike past seasons thatwere mostly filmed in exotic foreign locales. Reportedly, the show will come with "a flavour of Bollywood".

The season will witness champions from previous seasons.

The first two episodes will be hosted by director Farah Khan because Rohit is currently busy with his next film in Hyderabad. He will return to take over the remaining series.

Contestants of the India edition include: Karan Wahi, Rithvik Dhanjani, Harsh Limbachiyaa, Rashami Desai, Nia Sharma, Jasmine Bhasin, Aly Goni and Jay Bhanushali. It will go on air on August 1.

Recently, Rohit stepped out to shoot for the final episode of "Khatron Ke Khiladi 10", amid Covid restrictions.

Sharing his experience of shooting post lockdown, Rohit wrote on Instagram: "They say, 'Time stops for no one' ... but somehow, this year has ended up halting the things we had planned. Shot the season finale of Khatron ke khiladi, season 10 in Mumbai today, exactly a year after shooting the first episode in Bulgaria. I guess, in times like these, we should trust our destiny... for its plan could be better than ours! Feels strange, but as they also say, 'this too, shall pass'."