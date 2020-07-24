STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh to help old woman performing martial arts on streets

Sharing the video on Twitter, Riteish Deshmukh lauded the women, asking netizens to help him with her contact details.

Published: 24th July 2020 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 06:26 PM   |  A+A-

Riteish Deshmukh lauded the women, asking netizens to help him with her contact details.

Riteish Deshmukh lauded the women, asking netizens to help him with her contact details. (Photo | PTI and Twitter)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Bollywood celebrities Sonu Sood and Riteish Deshmukh were stunned on seeing a viral video of an elderly woman performing martial arts for a living.

In the clip, the woman, clad in a purple saree, juggles bamboo sticks. Reportedly, the woman is from Pune and has been performing on the streets to feed her family.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Riteish lauded the women, asking netizens to help him with her contact details.

"Warrior Aaji Maa...Can someone please get me the contact details of her," he tweeted.

Later, in a separate tweet, Riteish shared that he managed to get the details of the woman and has connected with her.

"Thank you so much. We have connected with this inspiring Warrior Aaji Maa. Incredible story," Riteish added.

Sonu Sood has also offered assistance to the old lady.

Asking for the woman's contact details, Sonu mentioned that he would like to open a self-defence training school with her.

"Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques," Sonu wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Riteish Deshmukh​ Sonu Sood
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
SwasthVayu: Clinical trials of desi ventilator at Bengaluru hospitals soon
Health workers receive safety gear under the state Congress’ Arogya Abhaya Hasta scheme, in SG Palya, Bengaluru. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)
Asymptomatic patients filling up beds, say doctors
Gold smuggled into Kerala funded anti-CAA protests? Probe on
Healthcare workers in PPE suits(Photo | PTI)
AIIMS Nagpur develops smart wristband to track Covid positive and suspected patients

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A Kashmiri man walks at a closed market during a lockdown in Srinagar, Thursday, July 23, 2020. (Photo | AP)
WATCH: Kashmir under lockdown again, this time due to coronavirus
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
Northeast has the potential to become the growth engine of India : PM Modi
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp