STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

Sushant Singh Rajput's dog Fudge is now with late actor's family in Patna

Sushant Singh Rajput was very fond of his dog, Fudge, and after his death many of his fans were wondering what happened to the pet.

Published: 24th July 2020 07:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 07:46 PM   |  A+A-

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with his dog Fudge.

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput with his dog Fudge. (Photo | Sushant Singh Rajput Instagram)

By IANS

PATNA: Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was very fond of his dog, Fudge, and after his death many of his fans were wondering what happened to the pet.

Fudge is in good care, living with the late actor's family in Patna.

Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti posted a picture of Fudge with their father, KK Singh, on her verified Instagram account. She captioned the snapshot: "Dad with Fudge."

Dad with Fudge

A post shared by Shweta Singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirti) on

Numerous old videos have been doing the rounds on the internet where Sushant can be seen playing and dancing with Fudge.

Meanwhile, Sushant's final release, "Dil Bechara" premieres on Friday on Disney+Hotstar at 7:30 p.m. The film is an official remake of the 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault In Our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput dog Fudge
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp