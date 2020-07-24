Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' release: Bollywood sends best wishes to team

By Online Desk

MUMBAI: Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara', is now available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar. Sushant's fans and several Bollywood celebrities are celebrating the release of the late actor as "Dil Bechara Day."

The casting director-turned-filmmaker Mukesh Chhabra had earlier revealed that the late actor agreed to be a part of his debut directorial "Dil Bechara" without even reading the script. The movie is based on novelist John Green’s bestseller 'The Fault in Our Stars'. The book was adapted into a 2014 Hollywood movie of the same name and featured Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley in the lead roles.

The main plot of Dil Bechara revolves around two characters, Kizie and Manny. While Kizie has thyroid cancer, Manny had osteosarcoma, the movie will also see actor Saif Ali Khan in a special appearance. The flick was originally slated for May 8 theatre release but it could not see the light of the day due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown.

Actor Sanjana Sanghi, who is making her Bollywood debut as a leading lady opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in his final film 'Dil Bechara', says she is trying to be 'courageous' as the team struggles to come to terms with the late star's absence.

Billed as a soulful love story, 'Dil Bechara' also marks the directorial debut of casting director and Rajput's industry friend Mukesh Chhabra.

Sanghi, who played supporting parts in "Rockstar", "Hindi Medium" and "Fukrey Returns", said she is grateful for the outpouring of love for the characters of Kizie Basu (Sanghi) and Immanuel Rajkumar Junior or Manny (Rajput).

"I was supposed to do this (promote the movie) with Sushant from city to city. The pandemic wasn't supposed to be a reality and he was going to be by my side through this. But to be doing this while dealing with personal loss is very challenging," Sanghi told in an interview.

"Right now, I am trying to be courageous. I know he is looking over me. I am feeling an immense amount of gratitude. The love that we are receiving from people is giving both Mukesh and me a lot of strength. I am feeling an equal amount of numbness and gratitude," she added.

The actors' girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty said that it will take her a lot of courage to watch him in the film.

The 'Jalebi' actress took to Instagram to share a poster of the flick and penned down a short note in remembrance of her beloved.

"It will take every ounce of strength in me to watch you. You are here with me, I know you are," she wrote in the caption.

Chakraborty further termed, Sushant as the "hero" of her life and said that she will celebrate him and his love through the film.

"I will celebrate you and your love, The Hero of my life .. I know you will be watching this with us," she wrote.

Sushant's former girlfriend and 'Pavirta Rishta' co-star Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram as well with a post.

Anupam Kher also put out an emotional post on Twitter by sharing a still from Sushant's much-loved film 'M.S Dhoni' while remembering the late star, and noted, "Dear Sushant Singh Rajput! Today your film 'Dil Bechara' is going to be released. You are not with us in the physical world and we will always be sad about this, but we will see your film with all our hearts and tears will flow from every eye."

"We miss you. love. Anupam," noted the veteran star as he shared the poster of 'Dil Bechara'

Arjun Rampal shared the poster of the film on Instagram and penned a note for the team. He said, "It's gonna be hard watching this one. But yet can't wait to see it. All the love to the whole team of #dilbechara."

Sending love to the makers of the film over the release, Dia Mirza, too, shared the poster of the film on Instagram, and noted, "Only love."

Debutante Sanjana Sanghi, too, marked the occasion by sharing a heartfelt note to Sushant on Instagram and noted, "My Manny, I hope you're looking over us, blessing us, and smiling upon us as we are, looking up at you, searching for you, in equal parts awe and disbelief. As @castingchhabra so correctly said, how could both our debut films ever be his last? Life is just so not fair."

"Thank you for giving us the strength in ways known and unknown to somehow brave through this incredibly tough path. We can feel the strength every minute. It's the only silver lining amidst so many dark clouds," noted Sanghi. "The day apparently has come. It's #DilBecharaDayHere's praying for peace, positivity and calm to each and every one. Milte Hain. Jald.@roo_cha thank you, for everything," she concluded the emotional note.

(With agency inputs)

