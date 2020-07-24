STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Hindi

We need to be smart, healthy, cautious: Ali Fazal about returning to work

Working remotely all through the lockdown, the cast recently reunited in full strength for the dubbing session.

Published: 24th July 2020 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2020 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ali Fazal

Actor Ali Fazal (Photo | Ali Fazal Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Ali Fazal recently returned to the studios for a dubbing session. Although the Covid pandemic still looms large, Ali feels there is no scope for fear anymore.

The actor was back at work for the upcoming second season of the web series, "Mirzapur".

"I am rather happy about going to work. We cannot fall prey to fear or that's the end of us as we know it. Nothing can come out of fear. We need to be smart, healthy, and simply cautious," he said.

Working remotely all through the lockdown, the cast recently reunited in full strength for the dubbing session.

Besides key members of the cast including Shweta Tripathi Sharma, the actors were also joined by people from the production team. The actors ensured that they practiced social distancing all through.

"We had dubbed a few episodes before the lockdown, so we picked up mid-way. It was great to be back because this has been an unusually long break. We shot for the show long back, so it took us some time getting back into the groove," said Ali.

"The studios are on point about hygiene, so they allow one artiste at a time. So we walk into a pre-sanitised studio. The instructions are given on the other side. Dubbing is a system that was already an isolated job," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ali Fazal
India Matters
Reserve Bank of India. (Photo | PTI)
Bad loans could balloon to their highest in 2 decades, warns RBI
Labourer’s son beats all odds, comes 2nd in Class XII exam in Rajasthan
AIIMS-Delhi conducts first trial of Covaxin
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus protein redesigned in lab, may enable fast, stable vaccine production: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Yoga Asanas to boost immune system: Dept of yoga, Andhra University
Jenburkt Pharma launches COVID-19 drug at Rs 39 per tablet in India
Gallery
Admit it, we are not gonna get any more of the series that is rated among the greatest shows ever made. If time restraints stall you from rewatching the whole 'Game of Thrones' again, here are ten episodes handpicked to reignite your love for the Seven Kingdoms. Watch out summer children, major spoilers ahead. (YouTube screengrabs)
10 best Game of Thrones episodes to binge-watch during lockdown
From the flood-hit Kaziranga National Park appeared a tigress with golden fur. While the social media exploded over the big cat's majesty and rare look, experts weren't very happy about the celebration, TNIE explains everything you need to know about the
Kaziranga's Golden Tiger dilemma explained: Why the rare cat, inbreeding irk India's wildlife experts 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp